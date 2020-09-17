Canada needs rapid tests now: O'Toole

Testing is done privately and paid for by the House of Commons.

Health Canada has only approved molecular tests for COVID-19, which look for the genetic material of the novel coronavirus. Nasal swabs taken at test sites must be sent to a lab and tests take up to 24 hours to get a result, not including the travel time to a lab or time to get the result entered into a computer and transmitted.

Rapid tests that look for the virus's antigens — molecules that attach to the outside of a virus and trigger the body's immune response — can be completed without going to a lab and in as little as 15 minutes.

Antigen tests are less accurate than molecular tests and more often deliver false-negative results.

But being able to quickly test people with symptoms or a known exposure to COVID-19 is critical to controlling the pandemic. If it takes several days to get test results, that means it takes longer to identify possible contacts of a positive patient and for those people to get tests. During that whole time they could be spreading the virus around and not know it.

Health Canada is reviewing at least six antigen tests, with four listed as "under review" and two waiting for more information from the companies involved. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday the government won't compromise safety and effectiveness for speed.

"The holdup is the technology has not accelerated to the point where we have received a test for approval that has an accuracy to the degree that we believe it is prudent to allow it into the Canadian market," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency approvals for at three antigen tests.

Health Canada approved one antigen test in May but that was subsequently recalled when Health Canada determined it wasn't performing well in the field.

Hajdu said having tests that aren't accurate can make things worse.

"Can you imagine a scenario where people could purchase a rapid test in a pharmacy, let's say, and it's only 50 per cent accurate?" she asked. "We're just not there yet. We have not had a test submitted to Health Canada for approval yet that satisfies the regulator's concerns around accuracy."

