Guess what? We didn’t have 93 active COVID cases last week

The good news is Hamilton didn’t actually have 90-plus active COVID cases at its recent peak. At most, we had about 50.

The bad news is Hamilton public health’s data was even more inaccurate than the agency initially thought.

Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, said recent data flubs were the result of a bumpy transition to a new provincial case and contact management system, implemented near the end of August. Medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson acknowledged in early September that the transition was causing problems but the issues were limited to incorrect source exposure data. The issues were being resolved, she said.

Now, Tran says other data — specifically, active cases and resolved cases — was also wrong.

“Once we started looking at some of the numbers posted, there was some growing suspicion (the data was off),” he said. “We didn’t have full confidence in it.”

In fact, public health no longer has confidence in active case data reported from about the week of Aug. 24 to the beginning of this week. Over that three-week period, active cases were artificially inflated due to too-low reporting of resolved cases, Tran said. Active cases are calculated by subtracting deaths and resolved cases from total case counts.

Now, though, he’s confident all problems have been resolved and data is accurate. Data before the transition was accurate too, he said.

“Everything in the middle is a bit of a grey area.”

Public health provided The Spectator with the corrected active case totals from Aug. 25 to Sept. 16.

By The Spec’s count, active COVID cases were sometimes being published as more than double what they should have been. For example, on Sept. 2, public health’s website showed 82 active cases. Really, there were 33 — a gap of 49.