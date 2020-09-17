No new COVID-19 rules in Hamilton — but it’s up to residents to keep it that way

Private parties are thought to be such a big part of the second wave that Ford’s government introduced amendments to the Reopening Ontario Act. Ontario now has the country’s largest fines of $10,000 to organizers of illegal social gatherings. Those in attendance will also be fined $750 each.

“This is to send a message for the reckless, careless people who want to hold these parties and put their neighbours and the community in jeopardy,” said Ford.

He called spreading COVID with such irresponsible behaviour “a very serious crime” and that “in some instances, it can create death.”

“They must be a few fries short of a Happy Meal, these people, because I just don’t get it,” said Ford. “They go out there and they know the rules and they just blatantly ignore it and they are hurting families, they are hurting seniors, they are hurting everyone when they do it.”

He went on to say: “Everyone is listening with the exception of a few bad apples out there and we need to fix their little red wagon when they start doing stuff like this.”

But Hirji says even those who believe they are following the rules of a gathering size in Hamilton of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors with physical distancing can be too lax and risky.

“I’m not sure most people really delve in to reading all of the fine print or pay attention to those fine details,” he said about the rules that go with those gathering sizes. “One hundred people is a lot of people to control. You’re trying to have a good time so maybe people aren’t thinking as much about what they’re doing and you start to get a bit more interaction and things start to fall apart.”

In the last 10 days, 37 per cent of Hamilton’s new cases of COVID-19 were acquired in the community. It’s significant because community spread needs to stay low especially as kids go back to school and more businesses open.

“I think the key message here really is that keeping distance from others is your first and best line of defence to stop the spread of infection,” said Hirji. “The more people you aren’t keeping distance from, the greater that risk multiplies by.”

In Ontario, bubbles where physical distancing isn’t required are supposed to be 10 people including those you live with and you can only be in one bubble. But that doesn’t mean you can’t socialize.

“It’s all about trying to have a social life where you have only small gatherings and everybody stays far apart as opposed to our usual big, crowded gatherings,” said Hirji. “Smaller is better, really think about who absolutely needs to be there and how small can you make that event.”

The chief medical officer of health recommended people “use some constraint” regardless of whether they’re in the hot spots with the new restrictions of 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors when the gathering is outside of a staffed business.

“You may want to still go down to those levels even if it’s not required in your area to limit that to be on the extra safe side to protect yourselves, your family members and of course your community,” said Williams.