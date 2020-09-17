Hamilton has first COVID case connected to schools

Hamilton has its first confirmed case of COVID connected to a school.

A late-Thursday release from Hamilton public health says a staff member at the Umbrella Family and Child Centres of Hamilton’s before- and after-school program at Templemead Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Templemead is located on the east Mountain and is part of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

“HWDSB is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing,” the release states.

No information was provided on when the person tested positive, nor what their role with the program is or when they last worked.

“It is vital that personal health information and identifiers are not released, and the privacy of everyone involved is respected,” the release states.

The case was confirmed by public health officials Thursday.

Public health says it works with people who test positive to identify contacts who require follow-up. It reaches out to the contacts directly and decides who needs to self-isolate.

Darryl Hall, executive director of the Umbrella Family and Child Care Centres of Hamilton, said in the release that the centres’ priority is the health and safety of children in the program.

“We are working in partnership with the school board to ensure that we continue to follow all public health protocols and communicate information with families related to this confirmed COVID-19 case,” he said.

The program website says children from 18 months to 12 years of age attend the Templemead program. Templemead Elementary School is located at 62 Templemead Dr. on the east Mountain, south of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.