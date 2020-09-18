Further gathering restrictions coming: Ford

Ford also met with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and the city's medical officer of health to discuss the long waits for testing that have been affecting local assessment centres for days.

The premier said the province has sent three mobile testing units to help address the situation, and he hopes to expand testing to pharmacies across the province by late next week.

"I am pushing the system," Ford said during a news conference.

On Thursday, the mayor of Markham, Ont., expressed disappointment that York Region was not included in the new restrictions, saying in a statement that he did not want the municipality to become the province's next hot spot.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Friday asked people in that region to begin to lessen contact with others, even within their 10-person social bubbles.

Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health, said there have been 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region for the week of Sept. 13 — the highest weekly total since early May.

"We need people to scale back on their get-togethers/gatherings, and to remember to be cautious with people not in their household, even if they are in their social circle of 10," Lee said in a statement. "Social circles are not invincible to COVID-19."

Ford also promised Friday that his plan to address a possible second wave this fall will be released by the province next week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the strategy is coming far too late.

"The Ford government has been chasing crisis after crisis," she said. "They have not been able to get out ahead of COVID-19."

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said the spiking case count illustrates why the Ford government's second wave plan was needed weeks ago.

"Instead of building up our testing system for this inevitable upswing, the Premier spent the summer on a campaign tour patting himself on the back," Schreiner said in a statement.

The province also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in schools, including at least five among students.

That brings the total number of schools with a reported case to 60 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

One school in Pembroke, Ont., remains closed due to an outbreak.

Canada's largest school board also announced its first student case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Toronto District School Board said the student was briefly at York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Monday and will not return until cleared by the public health unit.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 46,077, which includes 2,825 deaths and 40,600 cases classified as resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press