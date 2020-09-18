Hamilton public health declares E. Coli outbreak at Valens Lake

Hamilton Public Health says it’s responding to an E. coli outbreak at Valens Lake Conservation Area that has infected at least seven people.

In a release Friday, public health said the outbreak includes one Hamilton resident and the confirmed cases are “predominantly in individuals under the age of 12.”

Most often, E. coli is passed along to a person through ingesting contaminated food or water.

If consumed, it can cause serious illness, with common symptoms including diarrhea, fever, vomiting and stomach cramps.

E. coli can also lead to a life-threatening disease including haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS). Young children and seniors are most prone to the infection, according to public health.

Public health said residents who have visited the conservation area since Aug. 12 and are worried about possible exposure to E. coli are encouraged to contact their family doctor.

The beach at Valens was closed Friday to “mitigate any further exposure to the bacteria,” stated the release.

Those looking to take part in kayaking or canoeing at the conservation area “can do so at their own risk,” but, there are “elevated bacterial levels in the water.” Visitors to Valens should not swim or go under the water.

It’s unclear what the E. coli levels at the beach are, as public health wrapped up water testing at public beaches in August.

The provincial standard is 200 E. coli bacteria cells per 100 mL of water, according to the City of Hamilton. Anything at or above that level has an increased risk of infection.