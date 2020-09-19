No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

News 05:36 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $29.5 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 22 will grow to approximately $40 million.

By The Canadian Press

