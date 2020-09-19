Ontario reports 407 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 407 new cases of COVID-19 today, and one new death associated with the coronavirus.

The figures mark the second time in as many days that the province has recorded more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

Numbers have been surging over the past few weeks, particularly in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford rolled back social gathering limits in those areas earlier this week and has indicated he's willing to do the same in other regions.