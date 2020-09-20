Sunsprout brand Micro Greens Alfalfa recalled

OTTAWA — A recall has been issued for Sprouts Alive brand and Sunsprout brand Micro – Greens Alfalfa due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were distributed across Ontario.

It also notes that Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness associated with consumption of these products.

The items being recalled — Sprouts Alive Micro – Greens Alfalfa and Sunsprout Micro – Greens Alfalfa, both have best before dates of Oct. 13, 2020.