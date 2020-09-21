Throne speech pomp curtailed by COVID-19

OTTAWA — COVID-19 has left little of normal life untouched and Wednesday's speech from the throne will be no exception.

Throne speeches are typically a pageantry of ceremonial grandeur.

But many of the traditional flourishes are being pared back this time around to respect public health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Governor General Julie Payette will still receive a 21-gun salute when she arrives at the Senate building, where she will deliver the speech on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

She'll also be serenaded by a military band, albeit reduced by more than one third the usual size to just five members.

And she'll inspect a ceremonial guard of 15 members of the Canadian Armed Forces — all of whom will be wearing masks and standing the requisite two meters apart.

Once in the Senate chamber, Payette will speak to a much smaller — and somewhat less illustrious — crowd than usual.

The Usher of the Black Rod, Greg Peters — the Senate's senior protocol officer, who is also responsible for the chamber's security — has notified senators that no special guests will be allowed in the chamber.

The public galleries will be empty, apart from just four reporters who'll be allowed in.

Ordinarily during a throne speech, the chamber is packed to the rafters with parliamentarians and dignitaries, including all nine Supreme Court justices garbed in their ermine robes. This time, according to Ross Ryan, a spokesman for Sen. George Furey, it's not certain if any of the justices will be in the chamber, or if they'll be represented by just the Chief Justice Richard Wagner.