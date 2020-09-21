Flamborough students fight for transportation to Hamilton-wide arts school

The past week has been a wild ride for some Flamborough students of Hamilton’s Glendale Secondary School — just not the kind of ride they were expecting; on a school bus.

Dancer Gracey Paszkat, 14, auditioned for her spot in the east-end Hamilton school’s arts academy well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and had her first in-class day of Grade 9 on Sept. 15. She lives near the Rockton Fairgrounds, and had been waiting to see if she’d be getting to school on a bus, in a van, or in a taxi — all had been presented as options by Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services, says her mom Bre. Then, less than 24 hours before school started, she got an email from Glendale’s vice-principal saying her transportation had been cancelled because Hamilton Cab was “not able to handle the number of cabs required.”

“I was super mad. I was so mad,” said Paszkat, who dances about 20 hours per week at Waterdown Dancers Inc.

Her mom Bre runs an in-home daycare, so couldn’t add a twice-daily drive — about an hour round-trip — to her schedule. Their options were finding other rides, transferring to Gracey’s local school, or switching to online learning.

“They promised me (when I got in) that they would drive me to school,” added Gracey, who said it’s hard to imagine starting a dance program at a new school from her bedroom. “I’ve already spent six months at home.”

On Friday (Sept. 18) afternoon, Bre got a phone call from Hamilton Cab, saying Gracey would have a ride as of Sept. 21. But other Flamborough parents in the same predicament said that as of Sunday afternoon, they still hadn’t heard anything.

“It is difficult being in the dark,” said Waterdown parent Tracy Hodge, one of at least 10 local families in this position.

The confusion is part of a suite of challenges Transportation Services and local boards have faced since school started this fall. Years-long driver shortages were compounded by the pandemic, and with some students choosing online learning, rural bus routes have become even more sparse and difficult to plan, says Shawn McKillop, manager of communications with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

He said Hamilton Cab originally told the transportation consortium there would be fewer taxis available than needed. Once the cab company realized many students were alternating in-class and online days, that made it possible to transport more students. The company had also been operating under the assumption that each student, or group of siblings, must have their own cab.

“That requirement was lifted as it is not actually part of the Ministry of Education guidelines,” said McKillop. “As a result, many cabs still have lone riders, but many also have two and sometimes three… Hamilton Cab started calling parents on Friday afternoon and will be following up with the families over the weekend.”