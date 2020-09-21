Flamborough students fight for transportation to Hamilton-wide arts school

The past week has been a wild ride for some Flamborough students of Hamilton’s Glendale Secondary School — just not the kind of ride they were expecting; on a school bus.
Dancer Gracey Paszkat, 14, auditioned for her spot in the east-end Hamilton school’s arts academy well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and had her first in-class day of Grade 9 on Sept. 15. She lives near the Rockton Fairgrounds, and had been waiting to see if she’d be getting to school on a bus, in a van, or in a taxi — all had been presented as options by Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services, says her mom Bre. Then, less than 24 hours before school started, she got an email from Glendale’s vice-principal saying her transportation had been cancelled because Hamilton Cab was “not able to handle the number of cabs required.”
“I was super mad. I was so mad,” said Paszkat, who dances about 20 hours per week at Waterdown Dancers Inc.
Her mom Bre runs an in-home daycare, so couldn’t add a twice-daily drive — about an hour round-trip — to her schedule. Their options were finding other rides, transferring to Gracey’s local school, or switching to online learning.
“They promised me (when I got in) that they would drive me to school,” added Gracey, who said it’s hard to imagine starting a dance program at a new school from her bedroom. “I’ve already spent six months at home.”
On Friday (Sept. 18) afternoon, Bre got a phone call from Hamilton Cab, saying Gracey would have a ride as of Sept. 21. But other Flamborough parents in the same predicament said that as of Sunday afternoon, they still hadn’t heard anything.
“It is difficult being in the dark,” said Waterdown parent Tracy Hodge, one of at least 10 local families in this position.
The confusion is part of a suite of challenges Transportation Services and local boards have faced since school started this fall. Years-long driver shortages were compounded by the pandemic, and with some students choosing online learning, rural bus routes have become even more sparse and difficult to plan, says Shawn McKillop, manager of communications with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
He said Hamilton Cab originally told the transportation consortium there would be fewer taxis available than needed. Once the cab company realized many students were alternating in-class and online days, that made it possible to transport more students. The company had also been operating under the assumption that each student, or group of siblings, must have their own cab.
“That requirement was lifted as it is not actually part of the Ministry of Education guidelines,” said McKillop. “As a result, many cabs still have lone riders, but many also have two and sometimes three… Hamilton Cab started calling parents on Friday afternoon and will be following up with the families over the weekend.”
As of Sunday afternoon (Sept. 20), parent Jennifer Bell still hadn’t heard anything.
“Nobody has called us,” Bell posted to a Facebook group the parents have been using to share information, adding she hoped it was just a delay caused by the weekend. “There will be a call tomorrow, I hope!”
Several of the parents have expressed concerns with the lack of communication from the board: Bre Paszkat noted it was surprising news of the cancellation went directly to the students, with nothing to the parents now responsible for driving them, while Waterdown mom Christine Fletcher Henson told the Review the board’s communication has bordered on non-existent.
“We are disappointed with how late everything was left, and the complete disorganization at the board administration level,” she said. “It was a disaster of communication from them. We contacted the head of transportation at the board and were told ‘your child has a ride’ around Labour Day. Nothing was ever formally communicated to us and other parents. The portal provided no help. Then we received word on Monday (Sept. 14) that transportation was cancelled.
“It felt like we were going around in circles. We understand that this is a different time due to COVID, but the chaos created by lack of thought on logistics, preparation and communication has been extra stress on parents and students.”
THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When the Review heard from a Flamborough mom that her daughter's transportation to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's specialized art school in the east end of the city was cancelled on the eve of the first day of school, we wanted to know what caused the cancellation and how the school board and Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services were planning to get Flamborough students to and from Glendale Secondary School.
The past week has been a wild ride for some Flamborough students of Hamilton’s Glendale Secondary School — just not the kind of ride they were expecting; on a school bus.
Dancer Gracey Paszkat, 14, auditioned for her spot in the east-end Hamilton school’s arts academy well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and had her first in-class day of Grade 9 on Sept. 15. She lives near the Rockton Fairgrounds, and had been waiting to see if she’d be getting to school on a bus, in a van, or in a taxi — all had been presented as options by Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services, says her mom Bre. Then, less than 24 hours before school started, she got an email from Glendale’s vice-principal saying her transportation had been cancelled because Hamilton Cab was “not able to handle the number of cabs required.”
“I was super mad. I was so mad,” said Paszkat, who dances about 20 hours per week at Waterdown Dancers Inc.
Her mom Bre runs an in-home daycare, so couldn’t add a twice-daily drive — about an hour round-trip — to her schedule. Their options were finding other rides, transferring to Gracey’s local school, or switching to online learning.
“They promised me (when I got in) that they would drive me to school,” added Gracey, who said it’s hard to imagine starting a dance program at a new school from her bedroom. “I’ve already spent six months at home.”
On Friday (Sept. 18) afternoon, Bre got a phone call from Hamilton Cab, saying Gracey would have a ride as of Sept. 21. But other Flamborough parents in the same predicament said that as of Sunday afternoon, they still hadn’t heard anything.
“It is difficult being in the dark,” said Waterdown parent Tracy Hodge, one of at least 10 local families in this position.
The confusion is part of a suite of challenges Transportation Services and local boards have faced since school started this fall. Years-long driver shortages were compounded by the pandemic, and with some students choosing online learning, rural bus routes have become even more sparse and difficult to plan, says Shawn McKillop, manager of communications with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
He said Hamilton Cab originally told the transportation consortium there would be fewer taxis available than needed. Once the cab company realized many students were alternating in-class and online days, that made it possible to transport more students. The company had also been operating under the assumption that each student, or group of siblings, must have their own cab.
“That requirement was lifted as it is not actually part of the Ministry of Education guidelines,” said McKillop. “As a result, many cabs still have lone riders, but many also have two and sometimes three… Hamilton Cab started calling parents on Friday afternoon and will be following up with the families over the weekend.”
As of Sunday afternoon (Sept. 20), parent Jennifer Bell still hadn’t heard anything.
“Nobody has called us,” Bell posted to a Facebook group the parents have been using to share information, adding she hoped it was just a delay caused by the weekend. “There will be a call tomorrow, I hope!”
Several of the parents have expressed concerns with the lack of communication from the board: Bre Paszkat noted it was surprising news of the cancellation went directly to the students, with nothing to the parents now responsible for driving them, while Waterdown mom Christine Fletcher Henson told the Review the board’s communication has bordered on non-existent.
“We are disappointed with how late everything was left, and the complete disorganization at the board administration level,” she said. “It was a disaster of communication from them. We contacted the head of transportation at the board and were told ‘your child has a ride’ around Labour Day. Nothing was ever formally communicated to us and other parents. The portal provided no help. Then we received word on Monday (Sept. 14) that transportation was cancelled.
“It felt like we were going around in circles. We understand that this is a different time due to COVID, but the chaos created by lack of thought on logistics, preparation and communication has been extra stress on parents and students.”
THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When the Review heard from a Flamborough mom that her daughter's transportation to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's specialized art school in the east end of the city was cancelled on the eve of the first day of school, we wanted to know what caused the cancellation and how the school board and Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services were planning to get Flamborough students to and from Glendale Secondary School.
The past week has been a wild ride for some Flamborough students of Hamilton’s Glendale Secondary School — just not the kind of ride they were expecting; on a school bus.
Dancer Gracey Paszkat, 14, auditioned for her spot in the east-end Hamilton school’s arts academy well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and had her first in-class day of Grade 9 on Sept. 15. She lives near the Rockton Fairgrounds, and had been waiting to see if she’d be getting to school on a bus, in a van, or in a taxi — all had been presented as options by Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services, says her mom Bre. Then, less than 24 hours before school started, she got an email from Glendale’s vice-principal saying her transportation had been cancelled because Hamilton Cab was “not able to handle the number of cabs required.”
“I was super mad. I was so mad,” said Paszkat, who dances about 20 hours per week at Waterdown Dancers Inc.
Her mom Bre runs an in-home daycare, so couldn’t add a twice-daily drive — about an hour round-trip — to her schedule. Their options were finding other rides, transferring to Gracey’s local school, or switching to online learning.
“They promised me (when I got in) that they would drive me to school,” added Gracey, who said it’s hard to imagine starting a dance program at a new school from her bedroom. “I’ve already spent six months at home.”
On Friday (Sept. 18) afternoon, Bre got a phone call from Hamilton Cab, saying Gracey would have a ride as of Sept. 21. But other Flamborough parents in the same predicament said that as of Sunday afternoon, they still hadn’t heard anything.
“It is difficult being in the dark,” said Waterdown parent Tracy Hodge, one of at least 10 local families in this position.
The confusion is part of a suite of challenges Transportation Services and local boards have faced since school started this fall. Years-long driver shortages were compounded by the pandemic, and with some students choosing online learning, rural bus routes have become even more sparse and difficult to plan, says Shawn McKillop, manager of communications with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
He said Hamilton Cab originally told the transportation consortium there would be fewer taxis available than needed. Once the cab company realized many students were alternating in-class and online days, that made it possible to transport more students. The company had also been operating under the assumption that each student, or group of siblings, must have their own cab.
“That requirement was lifted as it is not actually part of the Ministry of Education guidelines,” said McKillop. “As a result, many cabs still have lone riders, but many also have two and sometimes three… Hamilton Cab started calling parents on Friday afternoon and will be following up with the families over the weekend.”
As of Sunday afternoon (Sept. 20), parent Jennifer Bell still hadn’t heard anything.
“Nobody has called us,” Bell posted to a Facebook group the parents have been using to share information, adding she hoped it was just a delay caused by the weekend. “There will be a call tomorrow, I hope!”
Several of the parents have expressed concerns with the lack of communication from the board: Bre Paszkat noted it was surprising news of the cancellation went directly to the students, with nothing to the parents now responsible for driving them, while Waterdown mom Christine Fletcher Henson told the Review the board’s communication has bordered on non-existent.
“We are disappointed with how late everything was left, and the complete disorganization at the board administration level,” she said. “It was a disaster of communication from them. We contacted the head of transportation at the board and were told ‘your child has a ride’ around Labour Day. Nothing was ever formally communicated to us and other parents. The portal provided no help. Then we received word on Monday (Sept. 14) that transportation was cancelled.
“It felt like we were going around in circles. We understand that this is a different time due to COVID, but the chaos created by lack of thought on logistics, preparation and communication has been extra stress on parents and students.”
THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When the Review heard from a Flamborough mom that her daughter's transportation to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's specialized art school in the east end of the city was cancelled on the eve of the first day of school, we wanted to know what caused the cancellation and how the school board and Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services were planning to get Flamborough students to and from Glendale Secondary School.