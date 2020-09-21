Ontario reports 425 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 425 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with two new deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto is reporting 175 new cases, with 84 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.

She says 67 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 47,274, which includes 2,829 deaths and 41,146 cases classified as resolved.