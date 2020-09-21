‘There is no wrong neighbourhood for a homeless shelter’: How COVID-19 is making tempers flare over housing Toronto’s homeless

Mary-Anne Bedard, general manager of Toronto’s Shelter Support and Housing Administration, said the city had to “move quickly to save lives” in March in response to COVID-19 by getting people out of the crowded shelter system and outdoor encampments.

Public health requirements for physical distancing meant the city had to move almost 50 per cent of its shelter beds into new locations.

The city has since opened 25 interim sites for the homeless, 17 of them in hotels and others in spaces in the city, including the Esplanade site, a travellers’ hostel and a location that once served as a religious mission.

“The need to open so many new locations in such a short period of time — going into neighbourhoods that we’ve never been in before — it’s a new phenomenon for some communities, so there is a heightened level of concern,” Bedard said.

However, “I very much believe there is no wrong neighbourhood for a homeless shelter. It’s a community service — there are no communities that shouldn’t have this service,” said Bedard. “The same way that there’s no community that shouldn’t have a library or shouldn’t have a community centre.”

Nevertheless, the city is trying to balance concerns over increased street homelessness with concerns about new shelter sites, Bedard said.

“Homelessness is impacting almost every community in Toronto one way or another,” she said. “When people are sheltered, the city is better positioned to support them and mitigate community concerns.”

Part of the reason for the increase in complaints about the homeless may be because they have become more visible during COVID-19.

Bedard pointed out that homeless people have become “a lot more open about where they are pitching their tents,” compared to before “when the tents were more out of sight, in ravines, under bridges and other secluded areas.”

Some homeless people have said they prefer staying in the outdoor tents because they feel safer and less susceptible to the coronavirus.

Since March, the city says it has helped move about 810 people out of 54 outdoor encampments and into indoor spaces. The city continues to track just under 350 tents, which represents about 400 people still sleeping outside at night.

The city’s latest 2017 Street Needs Assessment estimated there are about 530 people sleeping outside on any given night in Toronto. About 6,860 people a night are in the shelter system.

The city estimates its 25 new interim sites will cost about $169 million by the end of the year or about $215 million for a full year. The city is getting some money from the province and federal governments, including a social services refund expected to be in the neighbourhood of $118 million — one-time funding that must be spent by March 31.

“It’s hard to come up with long-term solutions with short-term funding,” said Bedard. “I think we know that physical distancing requirements will remain in effect until a vaccine is broadly available to the public, probably this time next year.”

When it came to choosing locations for the interim sites, the city’s Master Plan lists shelters as an approved use in any area of the city that is zoned for mixed or commercial/residential use, Bedard explained.

“The only areas where we cannot open a shelter is on employment/industrial land,” she added.

If a location is zoned for “municipal shelter use,” the city can use that site without going to the committee of adjustment or holding a public hearing.

“I think that’s where a lot of concern comes up … the feeling that we’ve done something we shouldn’t have done – but in fact the location is already zoned appropriate for a shelter,” said Bedard.

If the zoning is there, the city’s shelter and housing department proceeds to the next phase of its due diligence — asking questions such as how much the building costs to take over, and whether the structure is appropriate.

The leases for the new interim sites for the homeless range from six months to two years.

At the respite on the Esplanade, the lease extension for the 6,800-square-foot site, formerly a fitness centre, lasts until the end of January.

But Barnes has serious doubts that deadline will be enforced.

“Do you really think they’ll put the (homeless men) out in the middle of the winter?” she said.

Property owner Timbercreek Asset Management is providing the Esplanade space to the city for zero dollars rent, while the city is paying operating costs, including heat and hydro.

Timbercreek offered the space after an outreach from the city.

“The city was in a desperate situation with COVID-19 — the overcrowding in shelters and the need for safe social distancing,” said Colleen Krempulec, a senior spokesperson for Timbercreek. “At the end of the day, we just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Krempulec said that the end of January date for the lease expiry is firm, but she also added that “we’re in an evolving situation,” due to the coronavirus.

Erik Haites, 77, a semi-retired consultant who has lived since 1986 in a condo building attached to the respite site on the Esplanade, believes little is being done to support the homeless men using the facility.

“No efforts are being made to address their needs. They’re getting no help with their mental health, alcohol or drug addictions, or job training to help these people get out of their homelessness.”

He later went on to say: “just plunking people down in inappropriate (locations), then doing nothing is not the solution.”

But St. Felix Centre, which delivers programming and operates the respite, said its residents have daily access to its casework team. Through the team, they can get help with housing supports, referrals to primary health care, psychiatry, substance use counselling and support, and other forms of assistance.

In terms of safety issues, St. Felix created a liaison committee, which includes members of the community, city officials, representatives of the local councillors and a community engagement coordinator.

“Our community engagement coordinator is in constant communication with different community stakeholders, the BIA, community police officers and the city to keep the centre’s senior leadership team informed of any possible challenges,” said St. Felix spokesperson Enrique Cochegrus in a statement.

“We also have our community safety team that monitors the immediate off-site area and conducts rounds in a designated area near the program to assist people experiencing crisis, de-escalate situations, do clean-ups, and support community members.”

Local city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam said COVID-19 has made homelessness more “visible,” leading to tensions with local residents.

“Many service organizations have had to temporarily halt or restrict services, which combined with an increase in encampments, has pushed more vulnerable residents onto our sidewalks and into our park system, creating more conflicts over the use of space,” said Wong-Tam in a statement.

“Combined with fewer residents who have the fortune to have their own home … it is understandable that people feel less safe downtown as the balance of users has dramatically shifted.”

Donovan Vincent is a housing reporter based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @donovanvincent