COVID-19 tests coming to Ontario pharmacies this week as daily new cases rise to 425

As recently as late August, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams mused about allowing people to have more than one “social circle” of 10 people, including members of their own households, with whom they could gather without precautions such as wearing masks and physical distancing. But that is clearly off the table for now, with the government freezing any plans to loosen restrictions.

The 425 new cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday were based on data uploaded by health units at 4 p.m. Sunday and include 175 in Toronto, 84 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa.

Elsewhere in Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, there were 20 new cases in York, 14 in Durham, 12 in Halton and eight in Hamilton. Overall, 73 per cent of the new infections were in the GTHA but many parts of the province remain clear of new cases, with 14 of the 34 public health units reporting no new infections.

However, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer noted that could change quickly.

“We are seeing increases in other health units across the province,” she added. “People have been letting their guard down.”

Sixty-seven per cent of the new infections were in people under 40. Health experts remain concerned that those people will spread it to older parents and colleagues and other regions, eventually increasing the number of Ontarians requiring hospitalization.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time for this to spread into other age groups,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at University Health Network. “We’re already starting to see early indications.”

The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths and said there were 65 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 22 in intensive care and 12 of them on ventilators, but noted 35 hospitals did not report their latest statistics and said the actual numbers are expected to be higher.

There were 18 new cases in the province’s 4,828 schools, with 75 schools now having reported students or staff with COVID-19, an increase from 60 schools on Friday.

