Cop sentenced to 12 months in jail after woman's death

Court heard Chrisjohn was alert and conscious when Doering put her in the back of his cruiser. Before Doering drove off, court heard a paramedic observed Chrisjohn through the cruiser window but said any checks of her vital signs would likely be skewed due to the fact that she was high on methamphetamine.

Over the next 45 minutes, court heard that Chrisjohn's condition deteriorated significantly. She went from sitting upright and talking to lying on her side while moaning and shaking.

In summarizing Doering's testimony, Pomerance said the officer stopped the cruiser once, but only to ensure that Chrisjohn had not slipped out of her handcuffs.

The gravity of Chrisjohn's condition became evident in a video prosecutors presented at trial, Pomerance wrote. She summarized the video as showing a limp, motionless Chrisjohn being dragged into the cells at an OPP detention centre.

She was eventually taken to a hospital in St. Thomas, Ont., for treatment, but pronounced dead that evening. Court heard her death was caused by a heart attack related to a methamphetamine overdose.

Pomerance ruled that more prompt medical attention could have saved Chrisjohn's life, and said Doering should have tried to obtain it for her.

"Const. Doering had pre-conceived notions about drug users and he held fast to those notions when dealing with Ms. Chrisjohn,'' she wrote when handing down her verdict, noting Indigenous women are particularly vulnerable to such stereotyping.

Doering's lawyer, Lucas O'Hara, argued the officer has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from Chrisjohn's death and the ensuing trial. He contended jail time would take too much of a toll on Doering's mental health and he should face a conditional sentence instead.

While Pomerance described the public condemnation Doering has faced as a mitigating factor, she said his "wreckless disregard" for Chrisjohn's well-being demanded a harsher sentence.

"The essence of culpability lies in Const. Doering's devaluation of Ms. Chrisjohn's life," she wrote. "The sentence must convey the irrefutable message that Ms. Chrisjohn's life was valued and valuable."

A statement issued by Doering's legal team announced he had launched an appeal of his convictions and laid out one of the issues it intends to raise when challenging his guilty verdict.

"It will be impossible to find a one-size fits all solution to the problem of engaging police officers in the assessment of the changing medical risks posed by intoxicated persons," it read. "Best efforts to replace the discretion exercised by officers with an objective matrix of observations to direct their response will still suffer from a material risk of failure."

London Police Chief Steve Williams said in a statement that Doering will be suspended with pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.

By Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press