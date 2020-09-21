Christmas market cancelled due to COVID-19

TORONTO — The Toronto Christmas Market, an annual event that typically draws large crowds to a historic part of the city's downtown, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the decision to call off the weeks-long event was made by organizers in light of the ongoing health crisis.

Tory says it's one of a number of events initially planned for "around that time" that will not take place.

The mayor says he hopes people will abide by health measures meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus so that the city can get back to "something more normal" next year.