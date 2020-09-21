Hamilton apartment dwellers must mask up in common areas

So far, it hasn’t been a significant issue, Tran said. “But we’re hoping to get ahead of it.”

Landlords or superintendents will be responsible for posting signs that outline the bylaw. Enforcement will be reactive to complaints.

“You have to be cognizant of the fact that there are residents who may be seniors who have health issues that live in these facilities as well and they need to be protected,” Coun. Maria Pearson said.

Hamilton’s expanded mask bylaw comes after the Ontario government announced Saturday more stringent physical-distancing caps: 10 people, down from 50, for indoor events; 25, from 100, for outdoor gatherings.

The new regulations don’t apply to groups of people in staffed businesses such as movie theatres, banquet halls and gyms. The existing rules still apply.

But councillors flagged potential grey areas, including farms that invite groups of people to pick their own pumpkins or apples during harvest time.

“It’s a very big issue for those farmers and their advertising, so they need to know what their requirements are,” said Coun. Arlene VanderBeek.

Staff said they didn’t have the details on how the provincial regulations apply in that case and would ask the province.

Between March 11 and Sept. 18, there were 1,056 cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton, staff noted in an overview. Of those, 963 people recovered. There were 45 fatalities and 48 active cases.

After a lull in July, the pandemic started to regain steam in early August, noted epidemiologist Stephanie Hughes.

Initially, the bulk of cases were among older adults, but more recently, younger people, between 20 and 29 years old, have carried most of the load, Hughes said.

The Mountain COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at Dave Andreychuk arena is expected to close in mid-October and shift to West 5th hospital.

Staff have said the Hester Street arena would eventually revert to its intended use.

The West 5th site won’t be drive-thru, however, which is more “challenging” in colder weather, said Jennifer Vickers-Manzin, director of healthy families.

For now, an assessment centre operates at West 5th by appointment only from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s says.