Oakville girl, 14, has died after horseback riding accident in Flamborough

A 14-year-old girl from Oakville has died after becoming submerged in a bog while horseback riding in Flamborough Monday evening.
The girl and her mother, both experienced riders, were on their horses on a property on Millgrove Side Road, near Highway 5, around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 when the 14-year-old’s horse became trapped in a marshy bog, said Hamilton police.
The girl was able to dismount, but while waiting for help she became submerged in the marsh.
She was pulled from the bog soon after without vital signs, police said.
She was transported by paramedics to McMaster Children’s Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Hamilton police are not releasing the name of the victim.
Her death is considered a tragic accident and police are not releasing any further details.
“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time,” police said. “Thank you to everyone who assisted during the incident.”
