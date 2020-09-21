Teen girl rushed to hospital after horseback riding accident in Flamborough

News 08:24 PM by Susan Clairmont Hamilton Spectator

A 14-year-old girl with no vital signs was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital by ambulance after a horseback riding accident Monday evening.

Supt. Dave Thompson of the Hamilton Paramedic Service said advanced care paramedics were called to Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a pediatric patient. “Ongoing resuscitation” was done en route to the trauma centre, he said.

Ornge air ambulance service was initially called to the scene, but the teen was transported by land ambulance instead, according to Thompson.

He said the accident involved a horse.

At about 7:30 p.m., Hamilton police tweeted that they had responded to a horseback riding accident and a 14-year-old girl had “life-threatening injuries.”

