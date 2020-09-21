UPDATE: Teen girl has died after horseback riding accident in Flamborough

A 14-year-old girl has died after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough Monday evening.
Hamilton police are investigating and said in a press release early Tuesday morning that the girl and her mother who are both from the Oakville area, got trapped in a marshy bog where the girl became trapped and was later pulled from the marsh.
The 14-year-old girl with no vital signs was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital by ambulance after the accident Monday evening.
Supt. Dave Thompson of the Hamilton Paramedic Service said advanced care paramedics were called to Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a pediatric patient. “Ongoing resuscitation” was done en route to the trauma centre, he said.
Ornge air ambulance service was initially called to the scene, but the teen was transported by land ambulance instead, according to Thompson.
He said the accident involved a horse.
At about 7:30 p.m., Hamilton police tweeted that they had responded to a horseback riding accident and a 14-year-old girl had “life-threatening injuries.”
The identity of the rider is not being released.
Susan Clairmont is a Hamilton-based crime, court and social justice columnist at The Spectator. Reach her via email: sclairmont@thespec.com
A 14-year-old girl has died after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough Monday evening.
Hamilton police are investigating and said in a press release early Tuesday morning that the girl and her mother who are both from the Oakville area, got trapped in a marshy bog where the girl became trapped and was later pulled from the marsh.
The 14-year-old girl with no vital signs was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital by ambulance after the accident Monday evening.
Supt. Dave Thompson of the Hamilton Paramedic Service said advanced care paramedics were called to Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a pediatric patient. “Ongoing resuscitation” was done en route to the trauma centre, he said.
Ornge air ambulance service was initially called to the scene, but the teen was transported by land ambulance instead, according to Thompson.
He said the accident involved a horse.
At about 7:30 p.m., Hamilton police tweeted that they had responded to a horseback riding accident and a 14-year-old girl had “life-threatening injuries.”
The identity of the rider is not being released.
Susan Clairmont is a Hamilton-based crime, court and social justice columnist at The Spectator. Reach her via email: sclairmont@thespec.com
A 14-year-old girl has died after a horseback riding accident in Flamborough Monday evening.
Hamilton police are investigating and said in a press release early Tuesday morning that the girl and her mother who are both from the Oakville area, got trapped in a marshy bog where the girl became trapped and was later pulled from the marsh.
The 14-year-old girl with no vital signs was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital by ambulance after the accident Monday evening.
Supt. Dave Thompson of the Hamilton Paramedic Service said advanced care paramedics were called to Millgrove Side Road in Flamborough at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a pediatric patient. “Ongoing resuscitation” was done en route to the trauma centre, he said.
Ornge air ambulance service was initially called to the scene, but the teen was transported by land ambulance instead, according to Thompson.
He said the accident involved a horse.
At about 7:30 p.m., Hamilton police tweeted that they had responded to a horseback riding accident and a 14-year-old girl had “life-threatening injuries.”
The identity of the rider is not being released.
Susan Clairmont is a Hamilton-based crime, court and social justice columnist at The Spectator. Reach her via email: sclairmont@thespec.com