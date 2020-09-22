'Became trapped': Oakville girl, 14, dead after horseback riding incident

A 14-year-old Oakville girl is dead after an accident while horseback riding.

Hamilton police said the girl died after the horrific incident near Milgrove Side Road and Highway 5 in Flamborough.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, the teen and her mother, both from the Oakville area, were riding their horses on a property situated along Millgrove Side Road.

The experienced riders were riding on a path not familiar to them when the horse being ridden by the 14-year-old "became trapped" in a marshy bog, police said in a release.