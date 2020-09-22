Peel courts pivot to ease COVID-19 backlogs and preserve right to trial in a reasonable time

Courts in Peel Region are tackling a COVID-induced backlog of cases by housing trials and jury selection offsite and by allowing prosecutors some discretion on easing detention for people facing charges.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says it’s now up to prosecutors to determine on a case-by-case basis when charges can be stayed or jail time reduced, something criminal lawyers have seen prosecutors making a concerted effort to do since the outbreak.

COVID-19 is no get out-of-free card for accused seeking to have their charges stayed on the grounds that there as been an unreasonable delay, said Daniel Brown, vice-president of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association (CLA).

“The idea that cases are being dismissed because of concerns over delays, that’s not happening in any jurisdiction,” Brown said.

“I don’t get the feeling that any lawyer is going to bring a delay application solely on the basis that their case was delayed during COVID,” Brown said.

He said those kinds of exceptional circumstances are woven into the language around a person’s right to a fair trial within a reasonable amount of time.

“Everyone accepts that the pandemic is one of these acts of nature that becomes a factor in the delay analysis,” he said.

That does not excuse the judiciary from being challenged for situations where it did not take all steps to adapt, such as offering virtual trials and establishing alternative venues. For example, Peel has been looking at options like conference halls and convention centres to ensure “trials are dealt with and the backlog doesn’t become unwieldy,” he said.

He said the prosecution has taken a more relaxed approach to easing the detention of the accused in some circumstances where time already served exceeds potential penalties for that offence.

Maher Abdurahman, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s ministy, said the system has scrambled to find ways of delivering justice remotely and online.