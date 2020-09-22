The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 68 per cent of the new cases involve people under the age of 40.

The province is also reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 26 among students.

Ontario is expected to announce part of its COVID-19 fall preparedness plan today, which comes as daily virus case counts continue to climb to levels not seen for months.

--- 10:00

The Canadian government will sign on to a global vaccine-procurement program and by week's end hopes to announce how much money it will pledge to the cause.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand is set to announce further deals with vaccine developers today as the federal government seeks to make sure Canadians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is approved.

But Canada is also joining what's known as the COVAX Facility, a global program focused on ensuring equitable access to a vaccine for all countries, regardless of their income levels.

---

9:40

The federal Public Health Agency of Canada says it will release updated modelling today on the spread of COVID-19.

The agency's predictions will provide a look at what the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths might be in the short-term, based on how the virus has been spreading in recent days.

Their new figures come amid rising case counts that have seen some jurisdictions already say they are officially into a second wave of the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

By The Canadian Press