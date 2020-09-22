Quebec raises COVID alert level for three regions

MONTREAL — Quebec is raising the COVID-19 alert level for three regions as health authorities warn the province is witnessing a second wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christian Dube said today the Laval region north of Montreal and the Outaouais region in western Quebec will be moving to the orange, or moderate, alert level.

He says the Centre-du-Quebec region in central Quebec will move from green to the yellow, early-warning level.

Orange is the second-highest level in the province's COVID-19 risk-assessment system, which measures the risk posed by COVID-19 in specific geographic areas.