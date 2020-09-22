Edmonton picks BlackBerry, Telus emergency system

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. and Telus Corp. say Edmonton's police service has signed on to become a customer for a secure emergency preparedness system that's used by the U.S. government.

They didn't disclose financial details of their deal with Edmonton Police Service.

BlackBerry acquired AtHoc four years ago as it was strategically shifting emphasis from smartphones towards secure communications for organizations.

It says AtHoc is used by organizations around the world, including coverage for U.S. federal departments and agencies.