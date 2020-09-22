75-year-old man dies in incident on farm

BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after an accident involving a tractor at a farm in Brant County.

OPP have identified the man as Donald Gunn, 75, from Waterloo, Ont.

They say Gunn was unloading cargo from the tractor on Monday afternoon when the vehicle began to move.

Investigators say he tried to get in the tractor and ended up going under it.