Transit group calls for environmental funding

TORONTO — An organization working with some of Canada's largest transit providers hopes Ottawa will highlight low-emissions transit as part of its pandemic-recovery plan when the throne speech is delivered Wednesday.

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium said it has been pushing the federal government to invest in green transit as part of the country's economic bounce-back strategy.

"We cannot solve this pandemic without getting people back into shared mobility safely and securely," said Josipa Petrunic, president and CEO of the consortium, adding that funding, researching and improving transit is imperative to an economic restart.

"We have to not only invest in transit so people have transit service, but we have to invest in transit technology innovation."