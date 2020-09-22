Eyes cast to throne speech as COVID-19 cases rise

Small businesses are hoping for a lifeline for companies that are barely hanging on. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping to see a rejigging of a commercial rent-assistance program that has fallen short of expectations, which the Liberals have hinted at doing.

"There are still hundreds of thousands of businesses that have received no government support at all," said CFIB president Dan Kelly, noting it could be years before business revenues return to pre-pandemic levels, even as costs remain steady.

"They're starting to fail and we've got to make sure that we can help bridge more of them to the finish line."

There's the possibility of a bold statement on homelessness and housing, which would disappoint people who want specifics.

“If it’s too broad of a statement then that’s frankly too much wiggle room," said Jeff Morrison, executive director of the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association.

Based on the signals going out, the speech will put promises into one of three buckets, said Elliot Hughes, who was an adviser to former finance minister Bill Morneau.

The first bucket will be about navigating the health crisis. Bucket 2 will be about holding up those who have had the financial floor fall from under them. Bucket 3 will be big-picture vision statements, such as national child care, pharmacare and possibly creating a guaranteed minimum income, Hughes said.

"This is the Liberals' plan for the time between now and election day," said Hughes, now with consulting firm Summa Strategies.

"The speech is really the opening salvo in what is going to be the government’s pitch to Canadians."

What will follow in October or November will be an economic update or a full-fledged budget in which Canadians will find out how big each bucket will be — and how much more public debt the Liberals will pile on.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hinted again on Tuesday his party will support the speech, which would allow the minority Liberals to survive a confidence vote.

He said he wants an immediate extension of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and legislation for paid sick leave for all workers.

"I don't want them to signal they're doing something, I want them to actually do it," Singh said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in a statement that he wants a pledge to immediately provide billions more to provinces in health transfers. He warned his party wouldn't give the Liberals a blank cheque unless their issues were addressed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press