New COVID death as infections climb in Hamilton and the demand for tests skyrockets

The number of people wanting to get tested shot up to 3,000 calls in a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday, compared to 2,000 a day over the weekend and 1,000 a day last week.

“It’s huge numbers,” said Richardson. “The calls right now are not a demand we can keep up with.”

Richardson said there are daily meetings about how to satisfy the increasing demand for testing and more sites are being considered. The newly opened site at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th campus has already extended its hours.

Those wanting to get tested need to book an appointment by calling 905-974-9848. Walk-ins will not be guaranteed an immediate test. Online booking will be available starting Sept 25.

Only about one-third of those looking to get a test in Hamilton have COVID-19 symptoms. Richardson is asking the worried well to wait a few days before making an appointment while the city comes up with a plan to deal with the increased demand.

In addition, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that testing in pharmacies should be “up and running by the end of this week” with a further announcement expected soon.

“We’re trying to make some improvements to the system, get things changed and get people booked in a little more easily,” said Richardson. “The most important people to get tested (immediately) are those who are sick, people who are contacts and have been directed to get tested, and those who are needing to get tested to get surgery done or trying to visit people in long-term care.”

Worried that the increasing COVID-19 cases will overwhelm the health-care system, Ford made a plea Tuesday for Ontarians to get their flu shot when it starts to becomes available over the next one to three weeks. To make it easier for the most vulnerable to get immunized, the province is making high-dose flu shots for seniors available in pharmacies for the first time. Children under the age of five still have to go to their family doctor.

“We know that a second wave is coming, we know it will be more complicated than the first wave, we know it will be more challenging on the system,” Ford said. “What we don’t know is how bad it will be, how hard we will get hit.”

Last flu season, public health gave out 110,000 doses of the flu shot to Hamilton physicians and pharmacies.

“That’s good but can ... be even better,” said Richardson.

She said its important for Hamiltonians to get the flu shot so they are “protected against the flu itself, but also to protect the system.”

“The system is stretched and continues to be so today,” she said.