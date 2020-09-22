Photo radar tickets for speeders starts in Hamilton Oct. 1

Hamilton will start using photo radar to ticket speeders in school zones and other high-risk pedestrian areas Oct. 1.

Two cameras are slated to rotate through a dozen test sites approved by councillors in July.

Councillors were alerted Tuesday that cameras will snap ticket-worthy photos starting Oct. 1. The first automated enforcement eyes will be on Stone Church Road East between Dartnall and Pritchard roads on the east Mountain.

The one-year pilot program is allowed under provincial legislation aimed at targeting dangerous driving near schools and in community safety zones. Traffic head Edward Soldo has described those streets as being at higher risk of collisions for “vulnerable road users.”

Worth noting: speeding fines are doubled in community safety zones, whether you’re caught on camera or in person.

That means, for example, a $95 ticket (plus victim surcharge) for going 19 km/h over the posted limit in a community safety zone. The courts will weigh in on a penalty if you’re speeding 50 km/h over the limit.

The photo evidence of speed transgressions will be mailed along with a ticket to the registered plate owner of the offending vehicle — similar to the process now used for red light camera tickets.

Photo radar was criticized in the 1990s as a cash grab when briefly used on provincial highways. But the success of red light cameras, combined with rising concerns about traffic deaths, prompted the city to request the chance to revisit photo radar.

Coun. Sam Merulla has also pitched a test along the crash-prone Red Hill Valley Parkway — but so far, the province has resisted the use of photo radar along roadways with speed limits of 80 km/h or higher.

While red light tickets have poured millions of dollars into city coffers, Hamilton traffic staff say they don’t expect the photo radar pilot to be “revenue positive.” (Red light fines are also used mostly for traffic safety projects.)