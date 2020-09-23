You’re a teacher and your kid has COVID symptoms: Do you go to work?

In response, public health spokesperson Jacqueline Durlov said anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate at home.

“Usually this means that no one from outside the home is going into the home, however each family circumstance would be discussed with public health for clarity around the approach with caregivers for children,” Durlov said.

Hamilton public health’s school policies are based off provincial guidelines, she added.

As for how many teachers are off work — because they are sick, self-isolating or caring for a sick family member — the numbers aren’t available. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said it’s “too early” to comment on teacher absence rates for September.

Asked how the board will handle higher-than-normal absence rates if they materialize, the board said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation as the new school year begins.”

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board did not provide teacher absence numbers by deadline.

Some unions said it seems more members are off work due to COVID-related situations, while others said fewer are calling in sick — perhaps because those who are prone to illness or immunocompromised are already working remotely.

Meanwhile, at least one union representative wants to see stronger screening measures in place to ensure sick students aren’t defying public health guidelines and coming to school while sick.

“If a student is under pressure to get their Grade 12, that student is going to be coming in,” said Sergio Cacoilo, president of the Hamilton Secondary Unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association. “A student going on to university ... if they miss two or three days, they’ve got a problem.”

Cacoilo said ideally, he’d like to see schools taking students’ temperature each day.

In response, Durlov said: “We are currently recommending that parents and staff follow the screening protocols that have been laid out.”