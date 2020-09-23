Greens expel second candidate from leadership race

OTTAWA — Montreal lawyer Meryam Haddad is appealing after the Green party expelled her from its leadership contest Tuesday.

Hadadd says she was informed Tuesday afternoon that the party was taking her off the ballot, citing violations of the party's code of conduct.

The decision comes just days before electronic voting begins for the party to choose its next leader.

Almost 35,000 people are signed up to vote in the contest, with the winner to be announced in Ottawa Oct. 3.