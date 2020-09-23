Staff member at Waterdown elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at a Waterdown elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) confirmed a staff member at Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School tested positive for COVID. The staff member had been self-isolating since Sept. 8 — more than two weeks ago — after a family member tested positive, the board said.

“He has since tested positive and remains in self-isolation until he is cleared to return to work by public health,” said Marnie Jadon, spokesperson for the school board, noting the staffer is not a teacher.

The Spectator has asked when the staff member was last in school, when he started showing symptoms, when he tested positive and if any students or other staff are self-isolating. Jadon referred those questions to Hamilton public health.

Public health generally considers people contagious 48 hours before showing symptoms and also while they are symptomatic. Asymptomatic people are also understood to be able to transmit the virus.

This is the second COVID case for the HWCDSB — the first involved a student at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School who tested positive last week. As a result of that case, 17 students and one staff member are self-isolating.

Public health also confirmed last week that a staff member in a Templemead Elementary School before- and after-school program tested positive. Eight or nine people were self-isolating as a result.

More to come.

Katrina Clarke is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: katrinaclarke@thespec.com