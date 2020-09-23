Supreme Court reserves judgment on carbon tax

A lengthy list of environmental experts and advocates pleaded with the court to recognize the seriousness of climate change and the necessity of having a national response to it.

Stewart Elgie, speaking in court on behalf of the Ecofiscal Commission, said the court has many times before ruled in Ottawa's favour when it came to national policies to manage pollution that crosses provincial borders, including water pollution and clean air.

New Brunswick lawyer Rachelle Standing likened it to how provinces had their own ways of trying to address the COVID-19 pandemic, such as New Brunswick's decision to close its borders to outsiders.

That prompted Justice Rosalie Abella to ask her how she thought New Brunswick could possibly close its borders to greenhouse gas emissions.

Most justices expressed confidence that the science on climate change as a crisis is clear but some expressed concerns the federal law might be too broad.

The carbon tax is a central pillar of the Liberal's climate change agenda, accounting for as much as 40 per cent of the emissions cuts it has planned for in order to reach its goals under the Paris climate change agreement.

Ontario and Saskatchewan's appeals were to be heard in March but were delayed by COVID-19, which allowed enough time for the Alberta case to be added to the mix.

This is the first in-person hearing the court has had since COVID-19 shut things down in March. The justices sat in two rows, further apart than usual, with clear shields erected between them.

On Wednesday, several of the interveners presented their arguments by video link.

