Hamilton’s high school teachers feel ‘stressed and overwhelmed’

Many parents, sensing a need for their children to learn at a synchronous pace but apprehensive of sending them to classrooms, opted for synchronous learning that allows their children to attend afternoon remote-learning lessons along with the students who attend in-person classes.

Peter Sovran, associate director of learning at the HWDSB, says the board is working with the union to make adjustments where possible.

“We know there’s a bit of an adjustment period at the beginning of the semester, and that’s why we’re providing lots of professional learning and development to teachers,” Sovran said.

In August, as the HWDSB and Hamilton’s Catholic board prepared for school reopenings, the boards opted to establish virtual schools for elementary students, complete with full-day learning and teachers assigned solely to online classes.

For secondary schools, the board decided that online classrooms would be organized and taught by teachers already assigned to in-person classes.

“When teachers are instructing in the classroom, that’s where their full attention is,” said Sovran. “At no time is a teacher being given more students than they would have if they weren’t in this situation, nor have they been given assignments that would have been any different.”

According to one HWDSB teacher, who The Spectator agreed not to name so as not to jeopardize her job security, the hours spent teaching online-only students can often extend past school’s typical end time because of all the students who’ve opted to learn entirely remotely.

“My day is overfull without having the added layer of remote-only learners. The workload is untenable. I have been teaching for over 20 years and am overwhelmed after just one week of trying to provide a full, 2.5 hours of face-to-face instruction daily, as well as two afternoon classes of remote learning, on top of providing work for remote-only students,” the teacher said.

“I do not take my lunch break and I work through my preparation time on a daily basis. I multitask as much as possible … and I work in the evenings at home. Usually, I work right after school and again from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. once my son goes to bed.”

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.