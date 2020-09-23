Frustrations boil over at meeting as councillors confront public health on testing ‘logjams’

“How do we have some patience when this is about self-isolation?” Clark said, referring to public health’s requirement that people with symptoms must self-isolate until they receive a negative result. “The longer that takes, the more income they lose.”

Coun. Brenda Johnson asked Tran if he had a different answer about who to hold to account.

“No,” he responded.

Some councillors were more empathetic to public health’s struggles, acknowledging the backlog is an issue faced by regions across Ontario as students return to school.

“I feel for you,” Coun. Jason Farr said to Tran. “This roller-coaster, COVID-coaster ride has got a lot of bumps and turns and twists ... the ride alone is enough to make you sick.”

Tran said Hamilton public health has been inundated with calls in recent weeks. Tuesday marked a “peak,” with of 3,000 calls coming in one day after an average of 1,000 calls per day last week. Residents are sometimes calling multiple times in the hopes of getting through to a person — instead of a messaging system — to book a test.

Hamilton’s testing centres are now doing around 1,000 tests combined a day, which is up from 450 when they first opened. More recently, they were doing 750 per day.

Other bad news is that the city’s active case numbers are up. On Tuesday, public health was reporting 19 new COVID cases. On Wednesday, there were just five new cases but the city’s total number of active cases hit 73, the highest in months.

The mayor referenced a looming “second wave” at the meeting.

“There should be preparation for what many have believed will be a second wave — I’m hoping not but the reality is it’s starting to look that way,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “Certainly being prepared at all levels is going to be critical.”

He said Hamilton businesses owners tell him they “can’t survive” a second shutdown.

Eisenberger also asked when local pharmacies will begin testing asymptomatic residents for COVID. Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday up to 60 pharmacies in Ontario will soon test for COVID in-store. None of the pharmacies are in Hamilton.

“I would expect at some point Hamilton pharmacies would be part of that, I just don’t have a timeline for that,” Tran said.

Meanwhile, it seems some good news may be on the horizon.

Asked about testing expansion Wednesday, public health spokesperson Jacqueline Durlov said the groups who run the testing centres, including hospitals, are looking at “ways to match testing centre capacity (hours and locations) to demand.”

“We expect an update on this later this week,” Durlov said.