Thousands dealing with stress of COVID-19 self-isolation, B.C. health officials say

VICTORIA—British Columbia health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases across the province continues to be too high.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown say in a joint statement that thousands of residents are being forced to deal with the stress of self-isolating as a result of others not following proper COVID-19 safety precautions.

They say everyone needs to follow the proper safety guidelines to ensure businesses and communities can remain open.

B.C. announced 91 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 8,395.