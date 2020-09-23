How many COVID-19 cases are there in Flamborough and Hamilton schools?

The information in this article was last updated at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 23. It will be updated regularly, however, note that some of the information may have changed since it was published.

How many COVID-19 cases are there in Hamilton schools?

There are four coronavirus cases connected to Hamilton schools as of Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Hamilton Catholic school board confirmed on Sept. 23 that a staff member at Guardian Angels School in Waterdown tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member had been self-isolating since Sept. 8 — more than two weeks ago — after a family member tested positive, the board said.

Hamilton public health confirmed on Sept. 18 that a student at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster tested positive for COVID-19. A letter to parents posted on the school’s website says the student was last in the school on Sept. 14.

Public health confirmed on Sept. 17 that a staff member at the Umbrella Family and Child Care Centres of Hamilton's before-and-after-school program at Templemead Elementary School tested positive for the virus. The school is located on the east Mountain and part of Hamilton's public school board.

A student at Hamilton private school Hillfield Strathallan College also tested positive on Sept. 10. The student was not on campus.

Ontario-wide, there are 180 school-related cases and 153 schools that have a reported case as of Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Two schools are closed.

How are cases being handled by Hamilton's public and Catholic school boards?

The Hamilton public and Catholic school boards are following the same procedures if there is a coronavirus case at one of their schools, including by posting information on their board’s and the affected school’s websites.