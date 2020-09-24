CI acquires minority stake in Assante Dorval

TORONTO — CI Financial Corp. and its Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. subsidiary have signed a deal to acquire a minority share in Assante's operation in Dorval, Que.

The companies say it's the first direct equity investment in a regional or local operation for Assante, as the offices are typically owned by an adviser or adviser team.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Assante Dorval provides wealth planning services to clients across Quebec. It has 59 licensed financial advisers and also serves as Assante's Quebec regional corporate office.