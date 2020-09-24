How to build a home office on a budget

If there's nothing at home you can repurpose, she suggests asking your employer if they'll lend you their equipment or furniture.

Several workplaces have let staff go home with computers, desks, office chairs and more as long as they return them when work from home ends.

Budd pushed her staff to pick up their computers and chairs from their workspace and discourages them from using their couch as a desk.

"At the end of the day, you can work on a $20 table and it doesn't matter, but your chair is the most important thing because that's where you're sitting for a big chunk of the day," she said.

Seung Hwan (Mark) Lee, an associate professor of retail management at Ryerson University, recommends people also ask workplaces if they are willing to cover some home office expenses.

Some employers, including Shopify Inc., Wattpad and Royal Bank of Canada, have announced that they are giving staff stipends.

If your workplace isn't in a position to do so, Lee and Atwal suggest looking out for deals at second-hand stores or on online platforms selling used items like Kijiji, Bunz or Facebook Marketplace.

"My cousin's wife is also teaching online and his daughter's learning online, so he was checking Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace apparently every hour for a desk," said Atwal.

"This past weekend, he actually got lucky and he picked up two desks from somebody....He was really patient and was looking for a month or so, but couldn't find anything."

If items aren't in good enough shape when purchased, experts say sometimes a coat of paint or some elbow grease is all it takes to freshen them up and is far cheaper than buying something new.

For electronics, there is also value in looking at refurbished items, said Lee.

"For our kid, we purchased a cheaper, refurbished laptop and we're not concerned about orange juice being spilled on there," he said.

If you can't find what you need for work around the house, used or at your office and you have to resort to buying new, Lee recommended shopping around.

He uses RedFlagDeals and other shopping forums to find discounts and sales.

Waiting for key times of year helps too, he said.

"A lot of technology related stuff will go on sale at Black Friday or on Cyber Monday," he said.

"If you can wait, I would wait until then."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:RBC)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press