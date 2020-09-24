COVID testing may soon be coming to a pharmacy near you

At least one local pharmacy is “exploring” offering testing.

“Personally, I would like to see us offer it here,” said Faisal Khawaja, the pharmacist and operations manager with Marchese Pharmacy on James Street North. “We are exploring it, for sure.”

Khawaja said his pharmacy is at the discussion-level stage with the OPA, leaning how to offer testing safely. The pharmacy would need appropriate personal protective equipment for staff, sufficient staffing levels and adequate testing space. The earliest the pharmacy might make a decision about offering the nasopharyngeal swab is in two weeks, Khawaja said.

The hope is pharmacies — and tighter testing restrictions — take a burden off testing centres and prioritize access for those who need it most.

In recent weeks, demand for tests in Hamilton skyrocketed as the “worried well” flocked to testing centres and parents struggled to keep runny-nosed kids in school. The demand caused a backlog in tests, leaving frustrated residents unable to book appointments for two to three days and results taking longer.

Public health is hoping online booking also takes a burden off their call-in staff.

To book a test online, residents can visit HamiltonCOVIDtest.ca and follow the steps. As of Thursday evening, the earliest available appointments were on Sunday.

Asked if people who no longer meet the testing criteria but have a test booked will be turned away from testing centres, Maria Hayes, spokesperson for testing centre partner St. Joseph’s Healthcare, said: “We will be implementing today’s guidelines on a go-forward basis. No appointments will be cancelled.”

Public health’s Thursday release notes walk-in appointments will be limited. Those who head to an assessment centre without an appointment might be asked to book one online. Previously, walk-ins were allowed at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru testing centre.

“These changes will require patience from everyone during the transition to the new system of booking appointments, recognizing that demand for testing remains extremely high in Hamilton,” the release states.

Those unable to book online or who have accessibility needs can still call public health to book a test at 905-974-9848.