COVID testing may soon be coming to a pharmacy near you

Hamiltonians might be able to get a COVID test at their local pharmacy in weeks, if not days, says the group liaising with the government on pharmacy testing.
And in the meantime, Hamiltonians can book tests online.
After weeks of being inundated with a “surge” of calls — an average of 2,000 a day — Hamilton public health announced Thursday that COVID test-seekers can now book appointments online. The news comes a day after the province announced 60 pharmacies — mostly in the GTA and Ottawa but none in Hamilton — will offer COVID testing to people without symptoms starting Friday.
Then on Thursday, one hour after the city made its online booking update, the province said testing guidelines are changing.
Effective immediately, the province said in a release, only people meeting the following criteria should seek testing at assessment centres:
As for who can get tested at pharmacies, the province said anyone not showing symptoms who is also “eligible for testing as part of a (provincial) targeted testing initiative” can go.
While Hamilton was left out of the initial pharmacy rollout, the city might be part of the second phase.
Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), which has been working with the province and pharmacies on the testing file, said he’s seeing “significant interest” from pharmacies across the province, including in Hamilton.
It should be weeks “if not days” before the province gives the green light to a second round of pharmacies, he said. Anyone considered an essential worker, including teachers, can get tested at pharmacies, so long as they don’t have symptoms, Bates said.
At least one local pharmacy is “exploring” offering testing.
“Personally, I would like to see us offer it here,” said Faisal Khawaja, the pharmacist and operations manager with Marchese Pharmacy on James Street North. “We are exploring it, for sure.”
Khawaja said his pharmacy is at the discussion-level stage with the OPA, leaning how to offer testing safely. The pharmacy would need appropriate personal protective equipment for staff, sufficient staffing levels and adequate testing space. The earliest the pharmacy might make a decision about offering the nasopharyngeal swab is in two weeks, Khawaja said.
The hope is pharmacies — and tighter testing restrictions — take a burden off testing centres and prioritize access for those who need it most.
In recent weeks, demand for tests in Hamilton skyrocketed as the “worried well” flocked to testing centres and parents struggled to keep runny-nosed kids in school. The demand caused a backlog in tests, leaving frustrated residents unable to book appointments for two to three days and results taking longer.
Public health is hoping online booking also takes a burden off their call-in staff.
To book a test online, residents can visit HamiltonCOVIDtest.ca and follow the steps. As of Thursday evening, the earliest available appointments were on Sunday.
Asked if people who no longer meet the testing criteria but have a test booked will be turned away from testing centres, Maria Hayes, spokesperson for testing centre partner St. Joseph’s Healthcare, said: “We will be implementing today’s guidelines on a go-forward basis. No appointments will be cancelled.”
Public health’s Thursday release notes walk-in appointments will be limited. Those who head to an assessment centre without an appointment might be asked to book one online. Previously, walk-ins were allowed at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru testing centre.
“These changes will require patience from everyone during the transition to the new system of booking appointments, recognizing that demand for testing remains extremely high in Hamilton,” the release states.
Those unable to book online or who have accessibility needs can still call public health to book a test at 905-974-9848.
Hamiltonians might be able to get a COVID test at their local pharmacy in weeks, if not days, says the group liaising with the government on pharmacy testing.
And in the meantime, Hamiltonians can book tests online.
After weeks of being inundated with a “surge” of calls — an average of 2,000 a day — Hamilton public health announced Thursday that COVID test-seekers can now book appointments online. The news comes a day after the province announced 60 pharmacies — mostly in the GTA and Ottawa but none in Hamilton — will offer COVID testing to people without symptoms starting Friday.
Then on Thursday, one hour after the city made its online booking update, the province said testing guidelines are changing.
Effective immediately, the province said in a release, only people meeting the following criteria should seek testing at assessment centres:
As for who can get tested at pharmacies, the province said anyone not showing symptoms who is also “eligible for testing as part of a (provincial) targeted testing initiative” can go.
While Hamilton was left out of the initial pharmacy rollout, the city might be part of the second phase.
Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), which has been working with the province and pharmacies on the testing file, said he’s seeing “significant interest” from pharmacies across the province, including in Hamilton.
It should be weeks “if not days” before the province gives the green light to a second round of pharmacies, he said. Anyone considered an essential worker, including teachers, can get tested at pharmacies, so long as they don’t have symptoms, Bates said.
At least one local pharmacy is “exploring” offering testing.
“Personally, I would like to see us offer it here,” said Faisal Khawaja, the pharmacist and operations manager with Marchese Pharmacy on James Street North. “We are exploring it, for sure.”
Khawaja said his pharmacy is at the discussion-level stage with the OPA, leaning how to offer testing safely. The pharmacy would need appropriate personal protective equipment for staff, sufficient staffing levels and adequate testing space. The earliest the pharmacy might make a decision about offering the nasopharyngeal swab is in two weeks, Khawaja said.
The hope is pharmacies — and tighter testing restrictions — take a burden off testing centres and prioritize access for those who need it most.
In recent weeks, demand for tests in Hamilton skyrocketed as the “worried well” flocked to testing centres and parents struggled to keep runny-nosed kids in school. The demand caused a backlog in tests, leaving frustrated residents unable to book appointments for two to three days and results taking longer.
Public health is hoping online booking also takes a burden off their call-in staff.
To book a test online, residents can visit HamiltonCOVIDtest.ca and follow the steps. As of Thursday evening, the earliest available appointments were on Sunday.
Asked if people who no longer meet the testing criteria but have a test booked will be turned away from testing centres, Maria Hayes, spokesperson for testing centre partner St. Joseph’s Healthcare, said: “We will be implementing today’s guidelines on a go-forward basis. No appointments will be cancelled.”
Public health’s Thursday release notes walk-in appointments will be limited. Those who head to an assessment centre without an appointment might be asked to book one online. Previously, walk-ins were allowed at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru testing centre.
“These changes will require patience from everyone during the transition to the new system of booking appointments, recognizing that demand for testing remains extremely high in Hamilton,” the release states.
Those unable to book online or who have accessibility needs can still call public health to book a test at 905-974-9848.
Hamiltonians might be able to get a COVID test at their local pharmacy in weeks, if not days, says the group liaising with the government on pharmacy testing.
And in the meantime, Hamiltonians can book tests online.
After weeks of being inundated with a “surge” of calls — an average of 2,000 a day — Hamilton public health announced Thursday that COVID test-seekers can now book appointments online. The news comes a day after the province announced 60 pharmacies — mostly in the GTA and Ottawa but none in Hamilton — will offer COVID testing to people without symptoms starting Friday.
Then on Thursday, one hour after the city made its online booking update, the province said testing guidelines are changing.
Effective immediately, the province said in a release, only people meeting the following criteria should seek testing at assessment centres:
As for who can get tested at pharmacies, the province said anyone not showing symptoms who is also “eligible for testing as part of a (provincial) targeted testing initiative” can go.
While Hamilton was left out of the initial pharmacy rollout, the city might be part of the second phase.
Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), which has been working with the province and pharmacies on the testing file, said he’s seeing “significant interest” from pharmacies across the province, including in Hamilton.
It should be weeks “if not days” before the province gives the green light to a second round of pharmacies, he said. Anyone considered an essential worker, including teachers, can get tested at pharmacies, so long as they don’t have symptoms, Bates said.
At least one local pharmacy is “exploring” offering testing.
“Personally, I would like to see us offer it here,” said Faisal Khawaja, the pharmacist and operations manager with Marchese Pharmacy on James Street North. “We are exploring it, for sure.”
Khawaja said his pharmacy is at the discussion-level stage with the OPA, leaning how to offer testing safely. The pharmacy would need appropriate personal protective equipment for staff, sufficient staffing levels and adequate testing space. The earliest the pharmacy might make a decision about offering the nasopharyngeal swab is in two weeks, Khawaja said.
The hope is pharmacies — and tighter testing restrictions — take a burden off testing centres and prioritize access for those who need it most.
In recent weeks, demand for tests in Hamilton skyrocketed as the “worried well” flocked to testing centres and parents struggled to keep runny-nosed kids in school. The demand caused a backlog in tests, leaving frustrated residents unable to book appointments for two to three days and results taking longer.
Public health is hoping online booking also takes a burden off their call-in staff.
To book a test online, residents can visit HamiltonCOVIDtest.ca and follow the steps. As of Thursday evening, the earliest available appointments were on Sunday.
Asked if people who no longer meet the testing criteria but have a test booked will be turned away from testing centres, Maria Hayes, spokesperson for testing centre partner St. Joseph’s Healthcare, said: “We will be implementing today’s guidelines on a go-forward basis. No appointments will be cancelled.”
Public health’s Thursday release notes walk-in appointments will be limited. Those who head to an assessment centre without an appointment might be asked to book one online. Previously, walk-ins were allowed at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena drive-thru testing centre.
“These changes will require patience from everyone during the transition to the new system of booking appointments, recognizing that demand for testing remains extremely high in Hamilton,” the release states.
Those unable to book online or who have accessibility needs can still call public health to book a test at 905-974-9848.