Teen accused of hate speech during online session

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say an 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly making hate-motivated comments during an online session with his school in April.

York Regional Police say the teen from Markham, Ont., was arrested last week and charged with making indecent communications.

Police allege he made several anti-Black comments during an online class in April, eventually causing the session to be shut down.

The suspect was part of that Grade 12 class, according to York police Const. Laura Nicolle, and a high school staff member reported the incident to police on April 15.

The York Region District School Board confirms the incident happened during an online learning session held by Bill Crothers Secondary School.

A spokesperson from the board says the incident “deeply affected the staff and students at the school.”

“We are grateful to the York Regional Police for laying charges related to this incident of anti-Black racism,” Licinio Miguelo said in an email.

"Following the incident in April, our focus has been working to support the students and staff, and to further educate them and the community about issues of equity and inclusivity in general and anti-Black racism in particular."

The teen is expected to appear in court on Dec. 8 in Newmarket, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.