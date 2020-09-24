Almost 10 per cent of Hamilton public school students don’t have to wear a mask

Sorensen said his members are concerned that a growing population of students with mask exemptions could heighten health risks for teachers.

“Premier Doug Ford has said that because of our rising case numbers, we have to get back into groups of 10 in our homes. We’ve also been told that if you can’t maintain two metres of distance, you have to wear a mask out in the community. But that doesn’t exist in our schools. It feels, sometimes, like our schools are the least safe places in the province. Now people can effectively opt out of wearing a mask in these spaces.”

Mandatory mask-wearing became a point of contention for parents and staff early in August, with some seeing the requirement as a potential solution to situations where students cannot maintain physical distance and others seeing it as an unnecessary inconvenience for young students who may not be as susceptible to the virus.

Research has varied on the question of health risks for young children. Some evidence shows that children generally appear less likely to spread the virus and don’t appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults.

A recent study from South Korea, however, suggested that kids aged 10 and up may spread the virus more easily to family members than younger kids, and might even spread it as easily as adults.

The debate has come up repeatedly during board meetings at the HWDSB. In August, trustees unanimously passed a motion requiring that all students, regardless of grade, wear masks. The masks were later made mandatory on school buses as well.

“These are little ones and their lives are just as precious as everyone else,” said Carole Paikin Miller, trustee for Ward 5, at an earlier board meeting.

“I think we should make sure they’re safe.”

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.