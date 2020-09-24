Bruce Arthur: So Doug Ford does have a COVID-19 second-wave plan. But is he miscalculating the tradeoff for what could be short-term economic gains?

Still, it’s never too late to make better decisions. It just won’t change anything about our trajectory now. Today’s cases show what happened 10 to 14 days ago; to change Ontario’s course in two weeks or so — and the seven-day average is now at 403 cases per day, up from 228 cases 10 days ago — would require immediate intervention.

And that’s not happening yet, and the question is how far Ontario will let it slide for the sake of what could be short-term economic gains.

Thirty-eight Ontario health leaders, including leading infectious disease figures such as the University of Toronto and Mount Sinai’s Allison McGeer, signed a letter distributed by the Ontario Hospital Association, which called for immediate “restrictions on non-essential businesses and activities that facilitate social gatherings and increase opportunities for exposure, including dine-in restaurants and bars, nightclubs, gyms, theatres, and places of worship.” Basically, tighten up, if not close everything, and get ahead of where the virus will go.

“Well, we’re taking these measures (so) we don’t have to do that,” said Ford. “The reason we’re doing this, we want to avoid shutting down the economy as long as we possibly can, because I think that would be extremely, extremely difficult on a tremendous amount of people.”

Nobody is underrating the effects of closures of the economy. But the pandemic road to economic health is public health first, then the economy. Ford didn’t seem to understand that what he has announced this week won’t have a lot of effect on actual case counts in the near future.

“I honestly don’t know what the right balance is,” says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases specialist at the University of Toronto, pointing to Dr. Bonnie Henry’s interventions in British Columbia. “But the longer we let it spiral, the less targeted local public health measures will work. And your options get smaller and smaller and smaller as cases rise in the community.”

Morris noted that children weren’t significantly present in the first wave, because they weren’t in school; now the inevitably sick kids will put corresponding strains on health care, education and all facets of the economy.

“It’ll all trickle down,” said Morris. “So right now we’re at around 400 cases (per day), and doubling time is around 10 days, so we’re probably going to have about 800 cases within 10 days. COVID-19 is a disease of behaviour, and unless you can affect human behaviour … you can test, trace and isolate all you want, but unless you can change human behaviour, you’re not going to abate the disease.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that (the province) know this, but the complexities of tackling it for them, and the palatability of them tackling it right now, is obviously not high at the moment.”

There is nothing that demonstrates this government was ready for the early-September second wave, but that’s over now. Now it’s up to Ontario to find the balance between economy and public health. And unless they strike the right balance, both might just go to hell.

