Sentencing arguments begin in Theriault trial

Michael Theriault's lawyers had filed an application to vacate the verdict, arguing assault was not listed as an option on the indictment and should not have been available for a guilty verdict.

Di Luca dismissed the application earlier this month and released his reasons for doing so on Wednesday.

In the decision, the judge said the defence's bid was not based on fresh evidence or a change in law, but rather on a new legal argument that was not raised during closing arguments "despite there having been ample opportunity to do so."

He noted that the argument that he made an error in law is one that should be left to the Appeal Court.

The judge also took issue with the defence's interpretation of aggravated assault, which he said would lead to a "fundamental change" in the hierarchy of assault-related offences.

"Ultimately, I see no reason to depart from the settled understanding of the offence of aggravated assault, which situates the offence consistently and cohesively within a scheme of offences against the person," Di Luca wrote.

The Crown is also challenging the verdict, arguing Di Luca "erred in his analysis and assessment of the defence of self-defence."

Miller and his family are expected to give victim impact statements during today's hearing in Oshawa, Ont. The sentencing decision is expected to come at a later date.

The case has spurred numerous protests against anti-Black racism and police discrimination.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press