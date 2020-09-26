What's Going on Here Now? CHCH on track for 2021 move to Flamborough

CHCH is on track to move into its new Flamborough home in spring 2021.

JUST THE FACTS

The Hamilton television station is moving to 4 Innovation Dr. in Flamborough after more than 70 years in downtown Hamilton. Its current home, located at Jackson and Caroline streets, was sold in 2016 and is slated to be the home of the proposed Television City condo towers.

Chris Fuoco, vice president of sales and marketing with CHCH’s parent company Channel Zero, said construction has begun and is on track.

“That keeps us on track for a spring of 2021 move-in,” he said, adding they expect to make the move in May or June.

The work will see about 5,000 square feet added to the rear of the existing 22,000 square foot building in the form of a two-storey addition. It will include studio space and a garage to park the station’s fleet of news vehicles.

Fuoco said the new space will feature the CHCH news studio and an additional studio for other television productions. He said the other studio will include a broadcast kitchen and bar area for food-based programming or events.

“A lot more dynamic, interesting places to broadcast from.”

The plan, he said, is to have a seamless transition from their current home to the new Flamborough location.

“We’ll sign off from our existing studio, it could be an evening broadcast, and then the next day in the morning we’ll sign on from our brand-new space.”