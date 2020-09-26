What's Going on Here Now? Waterdown Fortinos expansion delayed by COVID-19

The Waterdown Fortinos expansion has been delayed by COVID-19 and will now see the expanded grocery store open in the summer of 2021.

JUST THE FACTS

The project will see Fortinos add an additional 25,000 square feet to its current 37,000 square foot space to allow for a Pane Fresco outlet, an offering focused on artisan bread and take-home prepared food at many of the larger Fortinos stores.

Gabriele Cicconi, senior project manager with Condor Properties which owns the Fortinos building and the surrounding plaza, said construction is underway — but they did hit a ‘hiccup’ due to COVID-19.

He said in March and April the project was temporarily put on hiatus.

“We did start again roughly late May or early June,” he said. “We were actually shut down for just over a couple of months.

“It was a two-month delay, but it actually translated to, I’m going to suggest, a three or four month delay.”

Cicconi said the most frustrating part of the delay is that it took place during optimal construction weather.

He said the project is currently going through the demolition process.

Cicconi said the project involves demolition of five units in the plaza directly adjacent to Fortinos on the north side, approximately 9,500 square feet. The grocery store will then take over that space, and add a 16,000-square-foot-addition on the front of the building that will bring the facade level across the entire space.