Quebec reports 637 new COVID-19 infections

MONTREAL — Quebec reported 637 new COVID-19 infections today, the highest number of daily cases in months.

Health authorities reported four new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, which they said occurred between Sept. 18-23.

Hospitalizations increased compared with the prior day by 15, for a total of 199, with 33 patients in intensive care, an increase of two.

There were 229 new cases in the Montreal area, bringing the total number of cases in that region to 32,292.

The Quebec City region saw 132 new cases, for a total of 3,483.

Quebec has reported a total of 70,307 COVID-19 infections and 5,814 deaths attributed to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

By The Canadian Press