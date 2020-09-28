'Wacky' symptoms, neurological issues part of daily life for COVID long-haulers

“If you’ve ever had a concussion or seen anyone with a concussion, you’ll notice a sort of brain fog and that’s a term they’re using with COVID,” he said.

Connolly, who has been doing research in neuroscience for the past 30 years, said COVID-19 patients are not just expressing trouble with concentration, their information processing is delayed — similar to the impacts of suffering from some sort of brain trauma.

Castellanos knows the brain fog and other neurological issues too well. From mass confusion to slurring and forgetting her words and short-term memory impairments, the Flamborough woman has noticed a difference in her cognitive abilities.

“It’s just very concerning,” she said.

As she navigates through the fog, she doesn’t know what the next day will bring or what challenges she’ll face. Every day, she said, is a “surprise.”

“I think that there’s just such cloudiness that I am concerned about my short-term memory; I’m concerned about my brain health for the long run because I don’t know when this is going to end.”

For Mitchell-Taylor, the usual COVID-19 symptoms were paired with a range of “wacky” ones, like pressure and pain in their head and ears, vertigo, gastrointestinal issues, olfactory issues and even “phantom smell.”

“It’s been really frustrating,” said Mitchell-Taylor.

And while they felt frustrated and even “a little angry at times,” they member that there are still many unknowns related to COVID.

They find comfort and support on social media, where they have joined groups made up of other long-haulers who are facing similar health challenges.

The impacts of COVID have had a ripple effect on their families, with Mitchell-Taylor explaining that with a daughter at home they’ve been limited in what they can do with her because they tire so easily.

"I can’t drive her to places. I have felt useless as a person,” they said. “You sort of feel like you’re a drain on your family. It’s been a big hit to my sense of self-worth actually.”

Castellanos is also feeling frustrated — with her health and the health-care system.

“They’re trying to help me as best as they can with the knowledge that they have so far,” she said. However, she has found some doctors have been unable to provide the help, support and guidance she needs, with some noting that “this is outside of our practice.”

This is what compelled Castellanos to share her story and what she has been going through. “I can’t suffer in vain,” she said.

Peer support is available on the COVID Long-Haulers Canada Facebook Group. For more information on COVID-19 research, visit www.cancovid.ca.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: After hearing about people who have been living with COVID-19 symptoms for an extended period of the time, the Review connected with two "long-haulers," who shared their experiences in the hopes of raising awareness of post-viral syndrome.