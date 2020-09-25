'It all sounds good': Throne speech wage subsidy continuation welcomed by Flamborough businesses

Following the federal Liberal government’s throne speech on Sept. 23, several elements were well received by the Flamborough business community — but questions remain about the cost and implementation of certain areas.
The Trudeau government’s speech, which was delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, included promises to expand supports for businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and extend the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy until next summer. As well, the government promised to build a more resilient economy while empowering women, fighting climate change and addressing systemic racism.
Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Matteo Particelli said, in general, everything promised in the speech is attractive to businesses — particularly emergency COVID-19 supports — especially for the short term.
“The promises on paper sound good,” he said. “From a chamber perspective, our members, our businesses, are worried about keeping their doors open tomorrow.
“So the aid is going to be welcomed.”
Patricelli said from what he’s heard from members and other businesses in Hamilton, the wage subsidy has been a big boon for some employers in helping them ride the wave.
“It all sounds good,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how the implementation works out.
“I guess the unknown questions are some of the criticisms that the other parties are putting forward.”
For his part, Conservative Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet said he felt the speech was “high on platitudes, low on specifics.” However, he was pleased to see continuing pandemic aid.
“I was glad that they made a commitment to continue the Emergency Wage Subsidy into next year,” he said. “Our concern with that continues to be the significant gaps that are in it.”
Sweet said he has particular concerns around the application process and who qualifies.
“The other side of that is that so far it’s cost $35 billion and one of the things that was not in the throne speech at all was any indication of how the government is going to manage the ballooning deficit and debt.
“It’s a real concern — we’re fortunate that we have very low interest rates right now, but that’s not going to last forever,” he said. “If the interest rates move, even if you run a technical surplus, you never get ahead of it.”
Sweet said he had been hoping to see a solid promise on rural broadband internet, particularly during a pandemic where the vast majority of constituents are working from home.
“That’s significant for all of our constituents in Flamborough-Glanbrook.”
Sweet also said he didn’t see any specific help for farmers.
“Farmers are under a lot of stress right now with trade barriers being put up by large trade partners, with temporary foreign workers and COVID-19, a new carbon tax and no relief for farmers,” he said. “It’s more important than ever with borders being very difficult that we have good food security and our own food supply.”
Meanwhile, Waterdown business owner and incoming Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president Christina Birmingham said she is encouraged by the plans, but concerned about the costs.
“I’m encouraged to see that they’re going to continue with the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy for employers,” she said. “I’m concerned about the money — how they’re going to pay that back and who is going to pay it back.”
Birmingham said as a business owner she doesn’t want to be forced to pay additional commercial tax as a result of the stimulus spending.
She also said the throne speech lacked details on how several initiatives would be implemented.
“I’m waiting for the how,” she said. “I want to see the layout of how they’re going to do it.”
