'It all sounds good': Throne speech wage subsidy continuation welcomed by Flamborough businesses

Sweet said he has particular concerns around the application process and who qualifies.

“The other side of that is that so far it’s cost $35 billion and one of the things that was not in the throne speech at all was any indication of how the government is going to manage the ballooning deficit and debt.

“It’s a real concern — we’re fortunate that we have very low interest rates right now, but that’s not going to last forever,” he said. “If the interest rates move, even if you run a technical surplus, you never get ahead of it.”

Sweet said he had been hoping to see a solid promise on rural broadband internet, particularly during a pandemic where the vast majority of constituents are working from home.

“That’s significant for all of our constituents in Flamborough-Glanbrook.”

Sweet also said he didn’t see any specific help for farmers.

“Farmers are under a lot of stress right now with trade barriers being put up by large trade partners, with temporary foreign workers and COVID-19, a new carbon tax and no relief for farmers,” he said. “It’s more important than ever with borders being very difficult that we have good food security and our own food supply.”

Meanwhile, Waterdown business owner and incoming Flamborough Chamber of Commerce president Christina Birmingham said she is encouraged by the plans, but concerned about the costs.

“I’m encouraged to see that they’re going to continue with the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy for employers,” she said. “I’m concerned about the money — how they’re going to pay that back and who is going to pay it back.”

Birmingham said as a business owner she doesn’t want to be forced to pay additional commercial tax as a result of the stimulus spending.

She also said the throne speech lacked details on how several initiatives would be implemented.

“I’m waiting for the how,” she said. “I want to see the layout of how they’re going to do it.”